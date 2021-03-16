STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

VFX work was done not in LA or Mumbai, but in Saligramam: Teddy director Shakti Soundar Rajan

Director Shakti Soundar Rajan's Teddy, starring Arya and Sayyeshaa, was released last Friday.

Published: 16th March 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Teddy director Shakti Soundar Rajan

Teddy director Shakti Soundar Rajan

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Following a zombie film in Miruthan, and a space film in Tik Tik Tik, director Shakti Soundar Rajan returns with one of the country’s first live-action animated films. His Teddy is also the first Tamil film to use an Indian animation company to design a special animated character and only the second Tamil film, after Rajinikanth’s Kochadaiiyaan, to use motion-capture technology. We caught up with Shakti over a video call to discuss his latest outing, and the challenges and criticism that have come his way.
Excerpts from the conversation:

How did you come up with a story around a character like Teddy?
Teddy came together quite organically. Very few films target the younger audience like Teddy has. I have two sons: one in kindergarten and the other in first grade. Rarely do they get films that they enjoy; that’s why I chose to make this film. That said, we were also careful not to dumb down any elements. I think if a film cannot be watched by parents and youngsters, the kids are not going to be able to watch it.

Considering children are your primary audience, are you glad that Teddy got released on an OTT platform?
Every film is special. Everything about Teddy, including its post-production, was done keeping a theatre release in mind. I think theatres are the purest places for cinema consumption. That said, we are happy with the release of Teddy on Disney+ Hotstar because I want kids to see this film, and this platform seems to have the highest subscription among OTT platforms in India. The film is able to reach a pan-Indian audience on such a large scale. Our weekend audience was a lot more than we could have aspired for with a theatre release.  

Can you explain the challenges that went into the making of Teddy?
A total of four departments worked on creating the animated character. One was a toy company in Thailand that designed the costume and the mask. The second is a theatre artist named Gokul, who wore the costume and executed the character’s body language and dialogues on the spot. The most important department is, of course, CGI. Through performance capture, they captured the emotions and eye movements. Every pixel of these expressions is then computer-generated. The last department added the voice to the character. All these four elements together created Teddy.

Your protagonists usually have solid backstories that lend themselves to their character arc. How did you go about creating Arya’s character in Teddy?
Rarely do you see such a well-defined character in a commercial film. In Teddy, Arya plays a character with OCD issues. His character is well-etched, and he has given life to it perfectly. The film is better because of him.
Arya was a dream to work with. I have heard a lot of directors speak about the comfort level they share with Arya, but to experience it is entirely different altogether. He makes sure that everyone feels at home on the sets. Rapport and trust are of prime importance to me. A film will never be successful if there is no mutual trust between the actor and the director. I trusted Arya, and he me, from day one.

People have made the invariable comparisons with the Hollywood film, Ted.
Those comparisons reduced with time. When the title was announced, there were comparisons, but we can’t blame them. But after seeing the trailer and now the film, they are realising the difference between an idea and a full-fledged film. You should not confuse a genre with a story. Zombie movie is a genre and there can be a hundred films in the genre with a hundred different stories. To take another example, Will Smith’s I, Robot and 2.0 are all robot films, but the only common thread between them is that they are about a robot. What the characters are up to in a film, what their dialogues are, what their emotions are... these are all important points and if these are original, that’s what counts. Teddy is nothing like the Hollywood film.

Hollywood makes these films with a much higher budget, better CGI, and with elaborate schedules. How difficult is to make such a film here?
I think it’s all about the mindset. I used up pretty much the same budget that I would, in making an action film or a romcom. Just because I’m making a special film, the budget does not go up. I have to work within the present market. For CGI, films are usually sent to America or Mumbai. However, the whole of Teddy was done in Saligramam, Chennai.

All your films have been mounted on unique ideas.
I don’t plan on making unusual films. Whatever excites me is what I make a film about. I also don’t work on multiple projects simultaneously. I only have space in my mind to do one film at a time (smiles).

Is it true that you are teaming up once again with Arya?  
As I have done two films with Sibi and Jayam Ravi each, I will be happy about repeating this with Arya as well. It shows that actors want to work with me again and that’s the biggest compliment for a director.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teddy Shakti Soundar Rajan Tik Tik Tik Miruthan
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp