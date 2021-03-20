Actor Dhanush announces 'Karnan' teaser launch date with new poster, check details here

By Online Desk

The teaser of actor Dhanush's next release 'Karnan', helmed by Mari Selvaraj of 'Pariyerum Perumal' fame, will be released on March 23rd.

The national award-winning actor made the announcement on Twitter.

The movie, produced by Kalaipuli S Dhanu, will have music composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Earlier, three songs from the movie were released and all three went on to become chartbusters, especially 'Kandaa vara sollunga' and 'Pandarathi Puranam'.

The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 9th.

Dhanush is currently awaiting the release of director Karthik Subbaraj's action-thriller "Jagame Thanthiram". The movie is set for a direct digital release by Netflix.

He will also reunite with Aanand L Rai's "Atrangi Re", following his Hindi film debut "Raanjhanaa" in 2013 with the filmmaker.

The actor is also part of the Russo brothers' Netflix film 'The Gray Man', which will mark his Hollywood debut.