'Billa 2' actor Theepetti Ganesan passes away

By Online Desk

Popular Kollywood actor Theepetti Ganesan passed away in Madurai due to illness.

Ganesan was admitted to the Rajaji Government Hospital where he was undergoing treatment but unfortunately succumbed.

Director Seenu Ramaswamy, who was closely associated with Theepetti Ganesan, confirmed the demise of the actor.

"I was shocked to know the sad demise of actor Karthik aka Theepetti Ganesan who had acted in my films. He was under treatment at Madurai Rajaji Hospital. Heartfelt condolences Ganesa," tweeted Seenu Ramsamy.

Theepetti Ganesan was best known for films such as 'Billa 2', 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' and the 2009 sleeper hit 'Renigunta'. He played prominent supporting roles in many of Seenu Ramaswamy's films.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Many fans took to Twitter to share their condolences.