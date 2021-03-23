STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

'Cinderella': Not a no-frills experience

Shooting in Kodaikanal for the horror-thriller, Cinderella, turned out to be a rather cumbersome experience for Raai Laxmi, for a reason that caught her by surprise.

Published: 23rd March 2021 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Cinderella'.

A still from 'Cinderella'.

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

Shooting in Kodaikanal for the horror-thriller, Cinderella, turned out to be a rather cumbersome experience for Raai Laxmi, for a reason that caught her by surprise. The actor sports three looks in the film, and for one of them, she had to wear a flouncy, layered Cinderella-type gown that was custom-designed by a Mumbai designer.

“I think it is the most expensive costume I have worn in my career. As a little girl, I dreamt of wearing such gowns. So, I was really looking forward to wearing it, and transported it in my baggage from Mumbai to Kodai.” The gown apparently weighed a whopping 22 kilos!

“I was literally weighed down by it!” she says, laughing. “In between shots, several assistants had to hold it up, so I could try and move around. And yet, at the end of each day, I was in a lot of pain.”

The gown design also made it hard for her to sit down. “It wouldn’t fit in a normal chair! When I tried sitting on a stool, it fell under the weight. I couldn’t sit on the floor, of course, because that would result in the gown getting dirtied. So, I had to stand on the sets the whole day.”

As if this were not hard enough, she apparently had to do stunt sequences as well, while wearing the gown and some heavy prosthetics.

“It was nearly impossible to eat anything during those days. In addition, body tattoos were being designed on me as well. I had to reach the location three hours earlier than the others every day.”

Thankfully, director Vinoo Venkatesh was sympathetic to her plight, she says.

“He gave me longer lunch breaks and shot other scenes before mine, so I could rest longer in my car. Somehow, I found a way to climb into the backseat of my car, with all the gathered frills placed on my lap.”

Relief came in the form of the hill station’s cold weather. “I love the weather there, so I quite enjoyed shooting amid the scenic locales. Between the shots at night, we would all sit around a bonfire and 
exchange stories.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cinderella Raai Laxmi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp