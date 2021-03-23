'Engada Iruthinga Ivvalavu Naala': The journey of a film

RAM VENKAT SRIKAR By

This Friday is a special day for Kevin as his 20-year struggle to become a filmmaker finally comes to fruition. Nearly three-and-a-half years after he embarked on the journey to make Engada Iruthinga Ivvalavu Naala (EIIN), the film is set to hit screens this week.

“I’ve been trying my luck in the film industry since 2001,” says Kevin, with a hint of nervousness in his voice.

“Becoming an actor was my primary ambition. When that didn’t happen, I changed my path. But my love for cinema remains unvaried,” adds the Nagercoil native who, interestingly, has never worked as an assistant director.

Although the principal photography of EIIN commenced in 2017, several financial issues during the production, coupled with the pandemic, delayed the film. Did he find it tough to hold on through the hindrances? Kevin says no.

“The process was never painful thanks to my friends. If not for their support, it might have been a strenuous journey.”

EIIN stars Kalloori-fame Akhil, Ishaara Nair, Yogi Babu, and Rajendran in prominent roles.

“The performances of Yogi Babu and Rajendran are lively. And since this is a light-hearted film, if the audience likes their characters, I’m sure the film will work,” asserts Kevin.

Kevin tells us the film industry plays a significant role in EIIN. Have his own experiences found their way into the story?

“Not really. Maybe a couple of moments. But the story is largely devoid of any personal experiences. It’s a lively film, with an interesting twist in the tale,” says Kevin.

The lack of popular faces meant the film couldn’t get a good deal for a direct-OTT release during the lockdown. But Kevin considers this a blessing in disguise. “I’m glad the audience gets to watch it in theatres.”

Any plans for the big release day? “Like every filmmaker, I want to watch my film on the big screen in a packed theatre. We are planning to watch it in Chennai and Nagercoil. It’ll be a moment to cherish when I watch my film in my town,” signs off Kevin.