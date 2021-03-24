STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

It's confirmed! Pooja Hegde to star alongside Vijay in 'Thalapathy65'

The movie, for now, referred to as 'Thalapathy 65', has roped in Pooja Hegde as the female lead to act alongside actor Vijay. 

Published: 24th March 2021 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde cast as Vijay’s co-star in 'Thalapathy65' (Photo | Sun Pictures Video Screengrab)

By Online Desk

Sun Pictures made Vijay fans happy by sharing a new detail about the superstar's next film on Wednesday evening.

The movie, for now, referred to as 'Thalapathy 65', has roped in Pooja Hegde as the female lead to act alongside actor Vijay. 

"The gorgeous @hegdepooja onboard as the female lead of #Thalapathy65!" wrote Sun Pictures on Twitter.

Pooja Hegde will return to Tamil cinema after her debut in Mugamoodi.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, the music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Actor Vijay was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film 'Master', co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, which released earlier in January.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar is known for his works like award-winning film Kolamavu Kokila.

Thalapathy 65 marks Anirudh's third collaboration with both Vijay and Nelson. While he composed for Vijay's Kaththi and Master, Anirudh worked with Nelson in Kolamaavu Kokila and the upcoming Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Doctor

(Inputs from Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Thalapathy 65 Nelson Dilipkumar Sun Pictures Thalapathy 65 update Anirudh Ravichander Kollywood
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp