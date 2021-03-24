It's confirmed! Pooja Hegde to star alongside Vijay in 'Thalapathy65'

By Online Desk

Sun Pictures made Vijay fans happy by sharing a new detail about the superstar's next film on Wednesday evening.

The movie, for now, referred to as 'Thalapathy 65', has roped in Pooja Hegde as the female lead to act alongside actor Vijay.

"The gorgeous @hegdepooja onboard as the female lead of #Thalapathy65!" wrote Sun Pictures on Twitter.

Pooja Hegde will return to Tamil cinema after her debut in Mugamoodi.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, the music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Actor Vijay was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film 'Master', co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, which released earlier in January.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar is known for his works like award-winning film Kolamavu Kokila.

Thalapathy 65 marks Anirudh's third collaboration with both Vijay and Nelson. While he composed for Vijay's Kaththi and Master, Anirudh worked with Nelson in Kolamaavu Kokila and the upcoming Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Doctor.

(Inputs from Cinema Express)