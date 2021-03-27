Album of AR Rahman’s 99 Songs launched

By Express News Service

Thursday was a busy day for AR Rahman. The Academy Award-winning composer launched the Telugu and Tamil versions of 99 Songs in Hyderabad and Chennai, respectively. While veteran music composer Koti, for whom AR Rahman worked as a keyboard programmer, was in attendance in Hyderabad, a battalion of celebrities joined him at his hometown, Chennai, including the likes of Shankar, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Menon, SJ Surya, Sivakarthikeyan, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Anirudh, and GV Prakash.

Speaking about the seed of his plunge into film production, Rahman said, “When I went to London in 2001, one of my friends asked me if I had a script. I wondered why he would ask this question to a music composer like me? Later, I realised that music is one of the most powerful ways to tell a story. I then attended workshops on filmmaking and film photography, and went on to write the story of 99 Songs.”

Rahman credited veteran filmmaker K Vishwanath for being a source of inspiration. “What he achieved in screenplay with music is outstanding. I also looked up to Mani Ratnam garu and Shankar garu. I think more and more stories about music should come out, stories that highlight the ordeals of musicians.” The composer added that his objective was to “make something universal with all the excellent talent and technical finesse that’s available”.

Debutant Ehan Bhat, who was chosen among 800 actors to act in the film, expressed his gratitude, saying, “I always hoped to get an opportunity to act in a film that with AR Rahman sir’s music, but I never expected to make my debut with a film written, produced, and composed by him.”

Filmmaker Shankar compared the visual excellence of the film to Hollywood work, while Gautham Menon, who reportedly saw the film evolve from script to screen, praised AR Rahman’s commitment to ensuring perfection in every aspect of the film. SJ Surya, who has collaborated with AR Rahman on three projects, said, “AR Rahman sir has always been driven by a yearning to hone different crafts of filmmaking like editing and direction. Like AR Rahman sir’s music, which has spread its wings across the world, I believe this film and his writing will travel across the world too.”

Composer Anirudh Ravichander shared that AR Rahman was the reason why he took music so seriously. “When I see someone with his legacy explore untapped areas like production, it inspires all of us youngsters,” he said. AR Rahman returned the compliment: “I learn from the younger generation and their energy inspires me.”

The Hindi-version of the album was released in March last year. 99 Songs, directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, also stars Edilsy Vargas, Manisha Koirala and Lisa Ray in prominent roles.