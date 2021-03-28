STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ace comedian Vadivelu to return with movie 'Naai Sekar'

Naai Shekar is the name of Vadivelu's character from the 06 crime drama film Thalai Nagaram, he plays a comic self-proclaimed don.

Published: 28th March 2021 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Vadivelu(ENS)

By Express News Service

Vadivelu, who once ruled the roost in Tamil cinema, has been taking things slow for the past decade. He was last seen in Vijay's Mersal in 2017. Now, after a gap of about four years, Vadivelu is returning to acting as the lead hero in a film titled Naai Sekar

A source close to the project confirmed that Naai Sekar, directed by Suraj, is a spin-off of his 2006 crime drama Thalai Nagaram, reported cinemaexpress.com.

Naai Shekar is the name of Vadivelu's character from the film, who is a comic self-proclaimed don. The upcoming film will have the character placed in a different setting and story. 

Naai Sekar will mark the fourth collaboration of Vadivelu and Suraj. In addition to Thalai Nagaram, the two have worked together in Marudhamalai and Kaththi Sandai

The other details of the cast and crew of the film are still under wraps. The makers are planning to start the shoot in April and are expected to officially launch the film on Tamil New Year (April 14).

