Vaibhav’s next, Buffoon

The first look of the film, directed by debutant filmmaker Ashok Veerappan, was released yesterday on social media.

Published: 30th March 2021

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that director Karthik Subbaraj’s production house Stone Bench Films would bankroll Vaibhav’s next film. It is now known that the film is titled Buffoon. The first look of the film, directed by debutant filmmaker Ashok Veerappan, was released yesterday on social media. The poster features  Vaibhav on a drama stage in front of a crowd. 

“The film follows the life of drama artistes who keep travelling and performing plays like Valli Thirumanam and Harichandra Mayaana Kaandam. The issues they face on the way and how they overcome them forms the story. We have brought on board actual drama artistes from Madurai and Karakudi’s naadaga sangams. We have wrapped up the shooting and the film is currently in the post-production stage,” says Ashok.

Buffoon stars Natpe Thunai-fame Anagha as the female lead. The rest of the cast includes singer Aanthakudi Ilayaraja, Narain, Jayabalan, and Malayalam actor Joju George. Santhosh Narayanan will be composing the music for Buffoon, which marks his second collaboration with Vaibhav and Stone Bench Films after the 2017 comedy film, Meyaadha Maan. Dinesh Purushothaman is in charge of cinematography, while Vetre Krishnan is on board as the editor. 

