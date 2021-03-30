STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vidharth’s 25th film titled Carbon

Vidharth will be seen playing the lead role in Carbon, which marks the actor’s 25th film.

Published: 30th March 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 07:36 AM

By RAM VENKAT SRIKAR
Express News Service

Vidharth will be seen playing the lead role in Carbon, which marks the actor’s 25th film.“As the film is about a person who finds situations from his dreams occur precisely the same way in reality, the title Carbon fits the concept perfectly,” says the film’s director Sreenivasan, who earlier helmed the Vijay Antony-starrer Annadurai. 

“We started the principal photography in August after the government permitted 25 people to work on a film set. We shot mostly in Chennai with an eight-day schedule in Tirukoilur,” adds Sreenivasan. “A substantial sequence in the film occurs in a hospital and it was arduous to pull it off owing to the COVID-19 situation.”

He tells us the film will be an intense viewing experience, but refrains from labelling it a thriller. “I wouldn’t box it into a specific genre. It’s an emotional film as well. The viewers will get an idea once they watch the teaser, which we are planning to release post the elections.”Carbon also stars Dhanya Balakrishnan, Vikram Jagadeesh, Marimuthu, and Ajay, among others. The film is expected to hit cinemas in May.

