Vada Chennai prequel series in works, confirms Vetri Maaran

By Express News Service

Vetri Maaran, whose Asuran recently bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil, revealed his upcoming slate of projects in a recent interview. One of these will be a prequel series to his 2018 film, Vada Chennai. The National Award-winning filmmaker shared that he will be developing a prequel to Vada Chennai as a web series in between his current projects.

“The series will focus on what happened before the events of Vada Chennai,” he added. The news comes as an exciting update to fans of the film. About his existing commitments, Vetri Maaran said, “I’m currently working on a film starring Soori as the protagonist and featuring Vijay Sethupathi in an important role. After this, I’ll be directing a film for Elred Kumar’s production house, RS Infotainment. Once I’m done with that, I’ll start working on Suriya’s Vaadivaasal, produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.” In the interview, the filmmaker added that he will be collaborating with actor Vijay after he completes his current projects.

“I was supposed to work with Vijay right after Asuran, but the project didn’t materialise due to my commitments. After I finish my in-progress films, I’ll wait for Vijay.” It is notable that, while promoting Vada Chennai, Vetri Maaran had spoken about chopping a substantial chunk of footage at the editing table. Vada Chennai, starring Dhanush, Ameer, Andrea Jeremiah, Kishore, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Samuthirakani, was released in 2018 to critical acclaim.