Tamannaah Bhatia's 'November Story' set to premiere on May 20 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

The seven-episode whodunnit, revolves around Ganesan, a crime novel writer, suffering from Alzheimer's, who lives with his daughter Anuradha, an ethical hacker.

Published: 06th May 2021 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 01:06 PM

A still from 'November Story'

A still from 'November Story'. (Photo| YouTube scrrengrab)

By PTI

CHENNAI:  Tamil crime thriller series "November Story", featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, will release on May 20 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the streamer announced Thursday. The seven-episode whodunnit, revolves around Ganesan (GM Kumar of "Avan Ivan"), a crime novel writer, suffering from Alzheimer's, who lives with his daughter Anuradha (Bhatia), an ethical hacker.

On November 16th, Anuradha finds her father in their abandoned house with the dead body of a woman, who has been covered in paint. As the police reach the crime scene, all evidence is pointing at Ganesan, however his daughter claims his innocence and embarks on a journey to unveil the truth, read the synopsis of the show.

In Ram Subramanian-directed show, Bhatia's Anuradha is described as a young, independent, fearless and intelligent woman, who takes it upon herself to save her father from being punished for a murder. The actor said portraying a strong female character was one of the most gratifying experiences in her career.

"With its compelling storyline and unique narrative, 'November Story' will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and hooked till the end as the mystery around the murder is uncovered," Bhatia said in a statement.

Subramanian said "November Story" is a classic murder mystery where the quest to find the truth behind the crime unveils a series of hidden truths. "We wanted to bring the Tamil audiences a crime thriller unlike any other they've seen before, in terms of both the storyline and the way it's brought to life. All the actors have delivered extraordinary performances, I am confident that it will grab the attention of audiences," he said.

Produced by Ananda Vikatan Group, the series also stars Pasupathy, Aruldoss and Vivek Prasanna among others. "November Story" will be also released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

