Tamil comedian Nellai Siva passes away at 69 in Tirunelveli

By Express News Service

Comedian-supporting actor Nellai Siva passed away today evening at his residence in Tirunelveli. He was 69.

The actor who made his debut with Pandiarajan's Aanpaavam in 1985, continued to act in multiple films over the decades. Though he played supporting roles in certain films, most of them were light-hearted ones.

He was famous for his 'Kenaru' comedy, co-starring Vadivelu in the Prasanna starrer-'Kannum Kannum'.

His works in films like 'Imsai Arasan 23rd Pulikecei', 'Ambasamudram Ambani', and 'Saamy' fetched him the attention of the audience.

Nellai Siva was last seen in Trisha's Paramapadham Vilayattu, which had a direct OTT release in Hotstar.

(This article originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)