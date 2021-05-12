Shankar blames Lyca for 'Indian 2' delay

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Director S Shankar has informed the Madras High Court that the delay in shooting the movie, Indian 2, was due to the producers (Lyca productions) and its hero (Kamal Haasan). The director, in his submissions, stated that the actor had developed an allergy during the shoot due to the makeup, and that the Covid restrictions had caused a delay; and he is not to be blamed for any of them.

The director made the submissions to a plea filed by Lyca Movie productions seeking the court to direct Shankar to complete the film’s shooting and restrain him from taking up any other project, till then. Earlier, the court had directed both parties to sit together and settle the issue amicably.

The director, in his reply, listed out detailed explanations for the delay for which he cannot be blamed. He also said that he cannot be sitting idle without work and that is the reason he picked other projects. The case has been adjourned to June 4.