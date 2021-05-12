Tamil actor Maaran of 'Ghilli' and 'Thalainagaram' fame passes away

By Online Desk

Kollywood actor Maaran aka Manimaran passed away due to COVID-19 at the age of 48 today.

According to reports, he was under treatment at a hospital in Natham near Chengalpattu.

Maaran, a multitalented performer, was known for his gana songs and folk dance. He has also worked as a stuntman in many films.

He shot to the limelight after his role in Vijay's blockbuster 'Ghilli' in 2004, where he played Thalapathy's friend Aadhivaasi.

Maaran featured in many memorable roles in successful films like 'Dishyum', 'Vettaikaaran', 'Boss Engira Bhaskaran', 'Thalainagaram', 'KGF: Chapter 1' amongst others.

His last film happens to be Pa Ranjith's directorial 'Sarpatta Parambarai', where he shared the screen space with Arya.

Following the demise of the actor, Pa Ranjith's production company Neelam Productions put out a condolences tweet.

The tweet reads, "A gem of a person who gave his 100% in everything he did! Heartfelt condolences to Maran Anna's family and friends.'

Recently, Kollywood lost many from the fraternity including the likes of Vivekh, Pandu, Joker Thulasi and Nellai Siva and KV Anand.