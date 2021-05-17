Gayathrie’s next, 'Kaayal'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Actor Gayathrie, who was last seen in the Tamil web series Fingertip, has finished shooting for her next. Titled Kaayal and directed by journalist-turned-filmmaker Dhamayanthi, the film also stars Lingesh and Swagatha in the lead.

Speaking about the film, the director says, “Kaayal talks about how the choices of women are predominantly the choice of the family and we don’t have a separate identity. Every woman has a particular space in her psyche that’s a complete vacuum. The two main women characters in the film represent those who are stuck between tradition and modernity; between their psyche and their physique.”

Shot on coastal areas such as Pondicherry, Nagapattinam, Velankanni and Rameswaram, the film also features actors like Isaac Varghese, Ramesh Thilak, and Radio City Bharath.

Bankrolled by Jesu Sundaramaran’s J Studios, Kaayal’s first look is expected to be released soon. Meanwhile, Gayathrie has films like Tughlaq Darbar, Bagheera, and Maamanithan in different stages of development.