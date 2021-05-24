STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Non-fungible 'tokens' for talent

Musicians can create NFT to auction off various forms of digital media to their fans who pay using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Published: 24th May 2021 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: By bridging the gap between artistes and fans, by encouraging conversations around the art and by allowing independent artistes to establish their presence without having to be a part of the commercial music space — the Internet has revolutionised the music industry. But, time and again, corporations within and outside the music industry, seem to have found new ways to reap profits from the ones already struggling to fund their projects.

Adding to the existing complexities, the pandemic has only worsened their plight by depriving them of their other sources of income live gigs and international tours. While the struggle to stay afloat continues, on the brighter side, the music world is slowly warming up to the growing trend of NFT (Non-fungible tokens) a rare collectible that is stored on a digital ledger.

Musicians can create NFT to auction off various forms of digital media to their fans who pay using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and others. Just as this concept is picking up pace, the recent news of the world’s first reported sale of an NFT by a Tamil independent artiste, Kaber Vasuki, grabbed many eyeballs. The artist sold a rare phone recording of Vasanam, one of his most popular songs, for 50 ETH (valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore at the time of sale).

“NFT is a huge leap for artistes to raise funds. It’s a digital equivalent to a stone carving as nobody can delete the record of a transaction. I’ve been singing since 2008 and was the first Tamil artiste to crowdfund an independent album Azhagu Puratchi in 2014. Money has always been a problem, so, this is a boon for artistes like me,” says an elated Kaber, over a call from Canada. Penned in 2012 and released in 2015, Vasanam only gained popularity in 2018 and he put it for auction this April. So, what makes it special? “Unlike a film song, an indie takes its time to reach the audience.

So every time I write a song, I record it. Few musicians get to listen to the raw version. That’s what makes this demo special. I’m glad it reached the hands of someone who respects and enjoys my work,” says Kaber, the former vocalist of Kurangan band. He has also contributed lyrics, vocals and music to films like Aelay, Metro Maalai and Dhaarala Prabhu. Singapore-based Metakovan bought Kaber’s NFT on behalf of the Metapurse fund, an NFT Fund and Production Studio.

Following this feat, does Kaber think NFT can help artistes? “NFT is not the complete solution. It offers a way to develop the existing business model to make it more favourable to artistes. I’ve been reading up a lot on this and I’m confident that NFT can redefine how artistes finance their project. This way, you can auction some of your works to your die-hard fans who pay the highest bids, without a middleman. You wouldn’t have to depend on the film industry or get caught in the rut.

Instead, have a smaller audience and produce quality content. I’m not denying there’s a flipside to NFT but it’s worth exploring,” he suggests. Kaber recently collaborated with rapper Balan Kashmir, singer Anjana Rajagopalan and artist Alpha Something, and has released a few singles. He’s also working with musician Praveen Mani. “I haven’t been in India for the last two years. But, it’s good to see the Tamil indie scene evolve with such promising talents.

Unlike before, more avenues have opened up for performance. I’m glad youngsters are wielding music as a weapon to bring about a change with hard-hitting lyrics. Legends like AR Rahman have also started working with indie artistes. All we need is some recognition and unshakable trust in the self to make it big,” signs off Kaber Vasuki. The artist will be breaking down NFT for musicians in simple terms for better understanding on his social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter. For details, visit Instagram/ Twitter: Kaber Vasuki

How NFT helps

Musicians can create NFT to auction off various forms of digital media to their fans who pay using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Non-fungible tokens
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp