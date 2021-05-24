STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Translating nuggets of knowledge from Tamil classic literature

To ensure its consumption by people across the globe, these works have also been translated into different foreign languages.

Published: 24th May 2021 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Chenthil has over 24,000 followers on his Twitter account

Chenthil has over 24,000 followers on his Twitter account

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For centuries, works from Tamil classic literature have served as a guide to understanding the history and heritage of the land, and taken the form of a repository of aphoristic teachings and knowledge, which can be tapped for the better good. To ensure its consumption by people across the globe, these works have also been translated into different foreign languages.

The landscape of these literary translations, especially in English, has gone through colossal transformations, taking new forms to suit the ever-changing context. The newer crop of translators has almost always been successful in finding contemporary ways to interpolate refreshing dimensions to the age-old words, without breaking its nucleus. For the last five years, Chenthil Nathan has been on a journey to translate classic Tamil poetry spanning 2,000 years.

Chenthil Nathan

“All of us could do with some ancient wisdom and poetry, don’t you agree?” asks the mechanical engineer, over a phone call. An avid blogger since 2002, Chenthil’s journey into English translations began in 2015, when he came across a US-based professor, who was then translating the works of Greek poet Homer. “He was translating the works in a way that it was relevant and consumable to people. A friend brought this to my notice and suggested I embark on a similar endeavour for Tamil poems,” shares the translator, who runs a transportation business in Thoothukudi.

Ask him what fuelled his interest in the Tamizh language and he points to the people he grew up with and met during his younger years. “My growing years were spent in places like Thoothukudi, Pudukottai and Kumbakonam. Here, most of my neighbours had children who went to Tamil medium schools. For someone who was part of an English medium school, learning the Tamil names of elements in the periodic table and other subject-based jargons fascinated me,” he shares. In February 2016, Chenthil started a Twitter account, Old Tamil Poetry, to share his original English translations.

Today, the handle boasts a following of over 24,000 people. “In 2020, I had about 15,000 followers. In the last year, the page has gained about 9,000 followers. Consistency of the posts and quality of content matter. Sometimes, I replug some of my old translations too, it will be new to someone who has just started following me. So, I ensure there is constant engagement,” he informs. From Thirukkural, Kundalakesi, Nattrinai, Neethi Neri, Puranaooru, Kurunthokai, Kalingathu Parani to Naladiyaar, Chenthil has so far translated over 700 poems from the Sangam period to 17th century.

“My creative process is spontaneous. I never plan what I am going to translate or post. Whenever inspiration strikes, I quickly jot it down on my laptop, work around bettering the translation and then post it. The reception for the translation of Sangam poetic pieces have been excellent,” he shares. Chenthil’s focus is more on the readability and understandability of the translations than the form and metrics. “This has worked well for me. I am not a ‘professional’ nor have I formally learned this art. My focus is on taking the goodness of these poems in its truest form to the audience,” he shares.

A time-consuming, long project, Chenthil confesses he feels uninspired at times. But his passion, he tells, gets the better of him and the monotony takes a back seat. “Many people who follow my page have suggested I turn the translations into a book. But since my translations are a mixed bag of literary pieces, I am now chalking a plan to focus on one and complete translations for it.

For instance, 1,330 couplets in the Thirukkural. So I want to translate all the kurals so that they can be made into a book. I am hopeful that this translates into reality. But for now, I am happy serving ancient wisdom to everyone,” he shares. For details, visit Twitter handle @oldtamilpoetry

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp