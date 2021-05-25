STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

A catalogue of experiences: Athulya Ravi shares 'Yenni Thuniga' shoot memories

She remembers having a “heartwarming experience” when shooting a scene in a slum.

Published: 25th May 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

A still from the film

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

Shooting for the Jai-starrer, Yenni Thuniga, resulted in actor Athulya Ravi having a variety of experiences.

To begin with, her introduction shot was to happen at the Semmozhi Poonga in Chennai. “I had just flown in from America after a hectic 15-day event tour. I was jet-lagged and wanted to go home and rest. As it was my first day of the shoot though, I drove directly from the airport to the location,” says Athulya. “I was tense as I had developed acne due to travel-related stress and my eyes looked tired too. Somehow, I managed to freshen up with a hot towel, and my make-up man helped too. I was glad to note that the scene came out really well.”

There was another occasion when she couldn’t afford to take a single break. A robbery scene was to take place on the set of a giant jewellery shop, featuring Athulya, Jai, and about 100 artistes. “I had three call sheets in a single day, which meant that we shot without any break from 9 am to 6, the following morning.” Apparently, she couldn’t rest even while waiting in between shots. “That day, it took all my willpower and multiple cups of green tea to keep awake!”

She also remembers having a “heartwarming experience” when shooting a scene in a slum. “The scene had me teaching children from the area. As we didn’t have any junior artistes, we ended up shooting with the locals, with whom I developed a close bond. Well after the shot was over, I continued teaching them. I felt a deep connection with all of them.”But perhaps the experience Athulya may remember the most is a stunt scene in which her character was to get shot and injured.

It was her first time shooting with a balloon filled with fake blood. “This is called a splash-shot as the fake blood splashes over you. The balloon fitted on me was connected wirelessly to a button. When the shot was fired, the director triggered the button causing a gunshot-like explosion with the fake blood beginning to ooze out. But the sudden explosion was louder than I expected, and my ears started ringing. I was so startled that I screamed loudly and fell.” Director Vetri Selvan and the team, however, were pleased that her reactions seemed natural for the character, and applauded her. “They thought I was acting,” she says, laughing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yenni Thuniga
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp