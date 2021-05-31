Maragatha Naanayam to get a sequel

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

The hit 2017 fantasy-comedy film Maragatha Naanayam is getting a sequel. Director ARK Saravan took to Twitter where he said that his next film will be for Sathya Jyothi Films, following which he will team up with Dillibabu of Axess Film Factory for the sequel of Maragatha Naanayam.

Speaking about the film, Saravan says, “The idea for a sequel has been there for a while but I haven’t started working on the script yet. My next film will be with Sathya Jyothi Films for which I have a full-bounded script and we are working on the pre-production works for this film which will go on floors soon and be released by this year. The Maragatha Naanayam sequel is now planned to start from early next year and we are hoping to retain the same cast and crew for it.”

Saravan made his debut with Maragatha Naanayam that starred Aadhi and Nikki Galrani. The film, bankrolled by Axess Film Factory, also starred Munishkanth, Anandraj and Arunraja Kamaraj.