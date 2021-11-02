Passion Studios' next production to be trilogy titled 'Pothanur Thabal Nilayam'

Bhuvanesh Chandar By

Passion Studios, the production company behind films like Annabelle Sethupathi and Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam are producing a trilogy titled Pothanur Thabal Nilayam. The three films are directed by debutant Praveen.

Speaking about the film, the director shares that the film is a period suspense drama set in the 1990s at a post office in Pothanur, Coimbatore. "There aren't many films about post office made in India. That will be something fresh and interesting for the audience in our film," he said.

Praveen also plays the lead role in the film, along with other newcomers Anjali Rao, Venkat Sundar, and Jagan Krish. Interestingly, the film has music scored by popular independent musician Tenma. "I have known Tenma for a long time. After seeing the kind of work he did in Kurangan, I approached him for this film," says Praveen.

The film has cinematography by Sukumaran Sundar, while director Praveen has also handled the editing, art direction and costume designing. Pothanur Thabal Nilayam was shot at locations in Coimbatore, Trichy and in Kerala. The film is expected to release soon, and the makers are planning to shoot the second and third instalments in a single stretch.