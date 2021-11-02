STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Passion Studios' next production to be trilogy titled 'Pothanur Thabal Nilayam'

Speaking about the film, the director shares that the film is a period suspense drama set in the 1990s at a post office in Pothanur, Coimbatore.

Published: 02nd November 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

The sets of 'Pothanur Thabal Nilayam'

The sets of 'Pothanur Thabal Nilayam'. (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Bhuvanesh Chandar
Express News Service

Passion Studios, the production company behind films like Annabelle Sethupathi and Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam are producing a trilogy titled Pothanur Thabal Nilayam. The three films are directed by debutant Praveen.

Speaking about the film, the director shares that the film is a period suspense drama set in the 1990s at a post office in Pothanur, Coimbatore. "There aren't many films about post office made in India. That will be something fresh and interesting for the audience in our film," he said.

Praveen also plays the lead role in the film, along with other newcomers Anjali  Rao, Venkat Sundar, and Jagan Krish. Interestingly, the film has music scored by popular independent musician Tenma. "I have known Tenma for a long time. After seeing the kind of work he did in Kurangan, I approached him for this film," says Praveen.

The film has cinematography by Sukumaran Sundar, while director Praveen has also handled the editing, art direction and costume designing. Pothanur Thabal Nilayam was shot at locations in Coimbatore, Trichy and in Kerala. The film is expected to release soon, and the makers are planning to shoot the second and third instalments in a single stretch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pothanur Thabal Nilayam Passion Studios Praveen Pothanur Sukumaran Sundar
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp