Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja criticizes actor Suriya on Twitter, 'Jai Bhim' star 'likes' the tweet

By Online Desk

Kollywood flick 'Jai Bhim' starring Suriya hit OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on November 2 is getting rave reviews from across the country.

Amid many celebrities appreciating the hard-hitting film, Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja on Twitter criticized Suriya and called him "selfish".

H Raja wrote, "The person who says that our children shouldn't study three languages (under NEP) will release his movie (Jai Bhim) in five languages. Let's understand the selfish lot."

Following the Tamil Nadu BJP leader's tweet, many were expecting Suriya to give a befitting reply, but the versatile actor 'liked' his tweet and put an end to the issue.

Twitterati appreciated Suriya for his mature act and commented in support of the actor. Some even stated that Suriya was trolling H Raja by liking the tweet. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Amazon la language choose panra option இருக்கு...

Govt school la language option eh இல்லையே..

அது என்ன private schoola மட்டும் option கொடுக்கிரீங்க? — SidhuTwits (@SidhuTwits) November 3, 2021

Padam ellarum paakanum nu yaarum sollala sir.Pudilkalana paakadhinge.



Can you say the same thing to students about learning more than 3 languages? — HARINATH (@harinathm06) November 3, 2021

Language forcing is offence which is Suriya's point he doesn't says "not to learn language " — Newzealand Suriya fans Team (@Seshatri6) November 3, 2021

Before reading the post, looking at the photo, I assumed this was a promotion for the movie. Just confirmed it after reading. — Varun Shankar (@varunjarvis) November 3, 2021

Surya sir liked!

H Raja be like... pic.twitter.com/wLSHDh6cll — Sanjay Dass (@nameis_sanjay) November 3, 2021

Suriya Anna liked the tweet — வெங்கி@Chozhas (@am_venki_) November 3, 2021

While filmmaker TJ Gnanavel has written and directed the courtroom drama, Suriya and Jyotika have produced the project under their banner 2D Entertainment.

The film features the actor in the role of a lawyer fighting all odds for the tribal communities. 'Jai Bhim' also stars Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Lijo Mol Jose, K Manikandan. Sean Roldan has composed the music for the film.

The film is based on one of the cases handled by retired Madras High Court judge K Chandru, while he was a lawyer.

In 2019, Suriya had slammed the Narendra Modi government's Draft National Education Policy (NEP), saying some of the provisions in it would disadvantage students in rural areas.

He said, "Everyone is angered, anguished and scared about focus of NEP being only on conducting entrance exams and not in providing quality and equitable education for students. It is going to affect 30 crore students of the country. How will they attend classes? I myself find it challenging to teach third language to my kids."