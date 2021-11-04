STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja criticizes actor Suriya on Twitter, 'Jai Bhim' star 'likes' the tweet

Amid many celebrities appreciating 'Jai Bhim', Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja on Twitter criticized Suriya and called him 'selfish'.

Published: 04th November 2021 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Suriya and Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja

Kollywood actor Suriya and Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja (Photo | Instagram and EPS)

By Online Desk

Kollywood flick 'Jai Bhim' starring Suriya hit OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on November 2 is getting rave reviews from across the country.

Amid many celebrities appreciating the hard-hitting film, Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja on Twitter criticized Suriya and called him "selfish".

H Raja wrote, "The person who says that our children shouldn't study three languages (under NEP) will release his movie (Jai Bhim) in five languages. Let's understand the selfish lot."

Following the Tamil Nadu BJP leader's tweet, many were expecting Suriya to give a befitting reply, but the versatile actor 'liked' his tweet and put an end to the issue.

Twitterati appreciated Suriya for his mature act and commented in support of the actor. Some even stated that Suriya was trolling H Raja by liking the tweet. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

While filmmaker TJ Gnanavel has written and directed the courtroom drama, Suriya and Jyotika have produced the project under their banner 2D Entertainment.

The film features the actor in the role of a lawyer fighting all odds for the tribal communities. 'Jai Bhim' also stars Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Lijo Mol Jose, K Manikandan. Sean Roldan has composed the music for the film.

The film is based on one of the cases handled by retired Madras High Court judge K Chandru, while he was a lawyer.

In 2019, Suriya had slammed the Narendra Modi government's Draft National Education Policy (NEP), saying some of the provisions in it would disadvantage students in rural areas. 

He said, "Everyone is angered, anguished and scared about focus of NEP being only on conducting entrance exams and not in providing quality and equitable education for students. It is going to affect 30 crore students of the country. How will they attend classes? I myself find it challenging to teach third language to my kids."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu BJP H Raja Suriya Twitter Jai Bhim H Raja Twitter National education policy NEP Jai Bhim movie Jai Bhim Tamil Movie
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • B S MANI
    Liking the Tweet is an Endorsement that the actor agrees. The Political and Monetary factors have forced the Actor to accept the role. It is no secret that the CM's family members own a CBSE School and hence it is only opposition for oppositions sake.
    14 hours ago reply

  • Murthy
    Never Agree to anything done in the National Interest.
    23 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp