Will Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe light up this Deepavali?

“Annaatthe is expected to be one of those rare films to emerge a hit in all centres,” said Ruban Mathivanan, head of Chennai-based GK Cinemas.

Published: 04th November 2021 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Annaatthe'. (Photo | Sun Pictures Twitter)

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For cinephiles, who only had a handful of films to enjoy on the big screens over the last two years, the biggest release of them all is here this Deepavali: Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe is coming and expectations are sky high.

“Annaatthe is expected to be one of those rare films to emerge a hit in all centres,” said Ruban Mathivanan, head of Chennai-based GK Cinemas. “Business-wise, we expect Annaatthe to be a benchmark film for Rajini sir. Based on the buzz, I believe it’s going to be his biggest hit of the decade.” 

However, Ganesh of Chennai’s Kamala Theatres, felt the film’s reservations could have been be better. “The ground reality is that people are perhaps worried about the pandemic,” he said.  Nevertheless, the makers are confident of success. “We are releasing it in over 650 screens in TN. Business and collection-wise, we believe Annaatthe will be one of the best films in Rajini sir’s career,” said Shenbagamoorthy, co-producer, Red Giant Movies, that’s releasing the film across the State. 

The film has a lot going for it, he claimed. “A Rajini film after two years, backed by Sun Pictures, directed by Siva, four heroines and it’s a family drama,” Shenbagamoorthy said.  A source close to the production said Annaatthe is releasing on more than 1,200 screens abroad. Distributor and market analyst Tiruppur Subramaniam is optimistic about the film’s prospects. “Even before reservations started, we were positive it will do well because Doctor was welcomed by the masses,” said Subramaniam. 

‘Confident that film will be crowd-puller’ 
Theatre owners said it all comes down to the audience, but they are confident the film will be a crowd-puller. “The production house is releasing the film so how it does can be gauged after a week. This Deepavali will be one to remember, thanks to the film,” said Subramaniam

