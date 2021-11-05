STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puneeth Rajkumar's smile will be eternal in our hearts: Suriya

Published: 05th November 2021 07:02 PM

Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Suriya paid his respects at the 'samadhi' of late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru on Friday, and said that Puneeth's smile will be "eternal" in his heart.

'Jai Bhim' star Suriya who came down to the city to pay respects to the Kannada star, was in tears at his 'samadhi' in the premises of Kanteerava Studio where he was laid to rest.

"My mother told me when I was a four-month-old baby, Puneeth was seven months old. We can't come to terms with his untimely demise. His father Dr Rajkumar was a model for all of us. I don't know what to tell Kannadigas. May God give them strength and may his soul rest in peace," Suriya said.

Suriya also visited his residence and spoke to Puneeth's family members.

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29 due to cardiac arrest.

Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad paid visit to Puneeth's residence and consoled Puneeth's wife Ashwini. "Puneeth was like my younger brother. We all are shocked in Hyderabad with the untimely death of Puneeth. He was a great human being," he stated.

The fact that more than 20 lakh people came to pay their homage itself testified to his popularity. "I met him at Kanteerava Studio last and he had invited me by giving a wedding invitation of his brother's son," he stated.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Chandrashekar also paid a visit to Puneeth's residence and met his family members.

"Puneeth was a son of Karnataka. I have come here to give my condolences to his family. Puneeth had involved himself in programmes of skill development. He gave succour to the helpless in society. His philanthropic activities should continue. We will always be there with his family," he stated.

