Sonia Agarwal, Vimala Raman team up for Grandma

Actors Sonia Agarwal and Vimala Raman will be starring in a horror film titled Grandma. The film, directed by Shijinlal SS, will also feature Malayalam actors Hemath Menon and Charmila in prominent roles.

Speaking of what sets Grandma apart from other recent horror films, Shijinlal says, “The narrative remains focused on the core storyline throughout without any unnecessary comical elements. It’s an out-and-out horror film set in a forest, and the film will have a Hollywood feel to it.”

Talking about the progress of the project, the filmmaker adds, “We shot the film in Kerala and the principal photography is complete, while post-production work is underway. We are aiming for a December or early January release in theatres.”

Produced by Jayaraj R and Vinayaka Sunil through GMA Films, the film has story and screenplay written by Shibi N, while Yeshwanth Balaji K has served as the cinematographer. Featuring music by Shankar Sharma, the editing of Grandma will be handled by Aswanth Raveendran.