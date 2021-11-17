STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Popular Tamil actor-director RNR Manohar passes away

RNR Manohar was infected by COVID-19 and was under treatment for the past twenty days at a private hospital in Chennai.

Published: 17th November 2021 04:03 PM

Popular Kollywood actor-director RNR Manohar

Popular Kollywood actor-director RNR Manohar passed away today due to heart attack.  He was 61. 

According to reports, Manohar was infected by COVID-19 and was under treatment for the past twenty days at a private hospital in Chennai.

RNR Manohar entered the film industry as an assistant to veteran director KS Ravikumar in 'Band Master' and 'Suriyan Chandran'. He has also co-directed multiple films in the 90s.

As a writer, he has worked in many films including 'Thennavan' and 'Punnagai Poove'.

Nakul and Sunainaa-starrer 'Maasilamani' (2009), happens to be Manohar's first film as a solo director.

Manohar then shifted his focus to acting and played prominent roles in many successful films like 'Yennai Arindhaal', 'Veeram', 'Theeran Adhigaram Ondru', 'Miruthan', 'Bhoomi', 'Teddy', 'Viswasam' and 'Kaithi'.

Manohar also happens to be the younger brother of DMK leader NR Elangovan.

He is survived by his wife. The couple had lost their son Ranjan aged 10, in 2012.

Many Kollywood personalities on Twitter shared their condolences and paid their tribute.

Music composer D Imman called  RNR Manohar an efficient director and a kind person.

He wrote, "Rest in Peace RNR Manohar Sir. My heartfelt condolences to his friends and family members. Had the privilege to work with him for his directorial venture “Masilamani” starring Nakul and Sunaina in the lead under Sun Pictures Production. An efficient director and a kind person."

'Enemy' director Anand Shankar on Twitter wrote, "RIP actor #RNRMANOHAR. We worked for a day in Ooty for #Enemy..He finished a big scene really fast and with ease..Was such an energetic..Person..Unpredictable life.."

