STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Rajinikanth's "Annaatthe" first single releases

Sun Pictures, the production house, released the video and tweeted "AnnaattheAnnaatthe - The first single from Annaatthe is here."

Published: 04th October 2021 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnikanth in Annatthe

Rajnikanth in Annatthe

By PTI

CHENNAI: A peppy number, "Annatthe Annaatthe Varen" sung by late legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, the first single from Tamil superstar Rajinikanth starrer, "Annatthe" set for release on Diwali, was released on Monday.

Sun Pictures, the production house, released the video and tweeted "AnnaattheAnnaatthe - The first single from Annaatthe is here."

While D Imman is the music composer, lyrics are by Viveka and the film, set for release on November 4, is directed by ace filmaker Siva.

The song is sung by Balasubrahmanyam who died last year due to COVID-19.

In a tweet, Rajinikanth paid tributes to SPB, saying the singer would continue to live by his sweet voice.

For 45 years, "SPB lived as my voice," he said.

During the recording of the song, which was released today, he never thought that this would be the final one to be sung by the celebrated singer for him, Rajinikanth said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Annatthe Annatthe single release Rajnikanth SP Balasubrahmanyam
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp