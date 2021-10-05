STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Comali' director Pradeep Ranganathan to make his acting debut

Sathyaraj and Yogi Babu have already been confirmed in the cast, while the female lead is yet to be finalized.

Pre-production works for this yet-be-titled film are underway and the makers are planning to start shoot in December.

By Vignesh Madhu
Express News Service

Pradeep Ranganathan, who made his directorial debut with Comali, is turning lead with AGS Productions’ next. Scripted and directed by Pradeep himself, the film’s official announcement was made yesterday. 

“I started off by doing short films, where I used to handle multiple tasks including acting, directing, and editing. In fact, Jayam Ravi sir and Vels International offered me Comali after being impressed by one of my short films,” says Pradeep. “Comali demanded a star but this film needed someone relatable with a guy-next-door image. That’s when I decided to play the lead. It will be a complete entertainer that appeals to the youth audience, particularly the college-going millennials.”

Pre-production works for this yet-be-titled film are underway and the makers are planning to start shoot in December. Sathyaraj and Yogi Babu have already been confirmed in the cast, while the female lead is yet to be finalized.

Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

