First look of Lakshmi Menon’s next released

Actor Lakshmi Menon, who made her comeback to Tamil cinema with Pulikkuthi Pandi earlier this year, will soon be seen in a film titled AGP. Billed as a female-centred film, makers call it ‘the first female schizophrenia Tamil film’. The film is directed by debutant filmmaker Ramesh Subramaniyan. Speaking about the film, Ramesh says,

“Indian film industry has made several films on schizophrenia but I don’t think they have portrayed it correctly. Laskhmi plays the role of a person who loses her family to an accident and that leads her to this disorder along with hallucination and depression. The film was shot before, during and after the lockdown and it will talk about the Covid-19 pandemic too.”

Shot in Chennai, Tiruvannamalai and Chengalpattu, AGP also features producer RV Bharathan in a pivotal

role. The shooting for the film has been wrapped up and is ready for release.