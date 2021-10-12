STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veteran Tamil actor Srikanth, who made debut alongside Jayalalithaa in 'Vennira Adai', passes away

In his 40-year career, Srikanth had acted as hero and villain, besides featuring in many character roles as well.

Published: 12th October 2021 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

Late actor Srikanth in his debut movie 'Vennira Adai' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Veteran Tamil actor Srikanth, who made his debut along with the late J Jayalalithaa in the 1965 classic "Vennira Adai" died here on Tuesday, film industry sources said.

The 82 year-old actor died due to old age, they said.

"#RIPSrikanth !!," said the official Twitter handle of 'Nadigar Sangam,' the artists association.

In his 40-year career, Srikanth had acted as hero and villain, besides featuring in many character roles as well.

'Vennira Adai' (The white cloth) was directed by late veteran CV Sridhar.

The actor is known for his many supporting roles in films starring top stars of Tamil cinema, including the late Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan.

His memorable roles include that of the rebellious son of a strict police officer, played by Ganesan, in the 1974 super hit 'Thanga Pathakkam,' (The Gold Medal).

He also played the anti-hero in 'Bhairavi,' Rajinikanth's first flick as a hero.

Meanwhile, in an official statement, Stalin expressed grief over the actor's death.

He recalled the many "memorable films" in which Srikanth had acted and pointed out he had appeared in a variety of roles.

The Chief Minister said he was personally acquainted with the late actor as well and extended his sympathies with the family of the deceased.

