Sarjun-Kalaiyarasan team up for a film 

By Express News Service

Director Sarjun KM, whose last directed Thunindha Pinn, a segment in the anthology Navarasa, will next be teaming up with Kalaiyarasan.

Interestingly, the two had previously collaborated for Sarjun’s second film, Airaa, that starred Nayanthara in the lead role. The new film was launched yesterday with a customary pooja ceremony.

“The film is an intense love story with minimal characters. The storyline happens over a single day and we are planning to wrap up the entire shoot in 20-25 days”, says Sarjun.

When asked about the release plans, he adds, “We’ll be first sending it to some film festivals before deciding whether to release it in theatres or stream it directly on OTTs.” Malayalam actor Mirnaa (Big Brother) has been roped in as the female lead. This yet-to-be-titled film has Bala murugan as the cinematographer. Girl Gaana, known for working in Paava Kadhaigal will compose music for the fillm.