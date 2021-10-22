STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Chennai court quashes order to impound passport of filmmaker Leena Manimekalai

The counsel for Leena Manimekalai contended that the trial judge had erroneously passed the order to impound the passport by reopening a case that was already closed

Published: 22nd October 2021 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saying that impounding a passport under Section 104 of the CrPC is not proper, a principal sessions court in Chennai has set aside the order of a magistrate court to impound filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s passport in connection with a defamation case filed by director Susi Ganeshan.

Allowing the revision petition filed by Leena Manimekalai, principal sessions judge R Selvakumar set aside the order of the magistrate issued on September 6 directing the regional passport officer to impound her passport.

“A court is competent to impound any document gathered during the investigation and produced before the court. In this case, the passport had not been produced before the court. So, invoking section 104 of CrPC to impound the passport is not proper,” the sessions judge said in the order on Wednesday.

He observed that the Supreme Court had held that a passport does not come under Section 104 of the CrPC. It can be impounded by the passport authority after conducting a proper inquiry.

“Under such circumstances, the trial court appears to have erred in impounding the passport. Since there was a direction to dispose of the case within a stipulated time, no order can be passed impounding the passport which directly affects the personal liberty of the citizen and thus, this court is of the considered view that the revision deserves to be allowed,” the judge said.

He further noted that the metropolitan magistrate court had no power to order the impounding of the passport under Section 10 (3) (e) of the Passport Act.

The counsel for Leena Manimekalai contended that the trial judge had erroneously passed the order to impound the passport by reopening a case that was already closed.

As far as this case is concerned, the passport of the filmmaker was not seized and produced by the police, he argued.

It may be recalled that Susi Ganeshan filed the defamation petition against Leena after she raised sexual harassment charges against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leena Manimekalai
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp