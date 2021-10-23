STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Original and honest': Tamil drama 'Koozhangal' is India's official entry for Oscars 2022

Koozhangal, which will compete for the best international feature film, is produced by actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures

Published: 23rd October 2021

A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal

PS Vinothraj's maiden Tamil movie Koozhangal (Pebbles) has been selected as India's official entry to the 94th Academy awards or Oscars which will be held on March 27, 2022, in Los Angeles.

A 15-member selection committee chaired by ace cinematographer and director Shaji N Karun announced the decision on Saturday. 

"We picked up the best from the 14 shortlisted movies," Shaji N Karun said when reached for his comments.

"There's honesty, or an attempt towards it, in Koozhangal," the director of Piravi said.

Koozhangal is original which is a far cry from the movies that are generally made these days, he said.

A film should stand out as a work of art like a good book, painting or poem, said Shaji N Karun. Sadly enough, lately, the art form is slowly becoming more oriented towards marketing, he rued.

Maybe because of the pandemic, the fee to be paid to the Film Federation of India (FFI) and other reasons, the number of movies that are getting into the selection process has also come down, the ace director noted.

Koozhangal, which will compete for the best international feature film, is produced by actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures.

Shivan shared the news of the film's selection on Twitter.

"There's a chance to hear this! And the Oscars goes to.... Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives. #Pebbles #Nayanthara @PsVinothraj @thisisysr @AmudhavanKar @Rowdy_Pictures Can't be prouder , happier & content," he posted on the microblogging site.

The film won the Tiger Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2021.

Subsequently, Vinothraj, who has reportedly worked as an assistant director to A Sargunam in two films, tweeted, "Feeling emotional!!!Pebbles won the Tiger Award 2021. Our Hardwork, patience & Dre am finally came true.Thank you all for your love and support."

The film has a cast of newcomers including Karuththadaiyaan and Chellapandi and the music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The movie narrates the story of a chain-smoking, alcoholic Ganapathy whose wife flees him to her home unable to bear his domestic violence. Ganapathy forces his young son to bring her back from her village. The story takes place in the arid Arittapatti village in southern Tamil Nadu against the backdrop of drought and grinding poverty.

Stark reality awaits...

