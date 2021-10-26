STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijay Antony’s 'Kolai' to be a murder mystery

The cast of Kolai includes Ritika Singh, Murli Sharma, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Arjun Chidambaram, and Siddhartha Shankar among others.

Published: 26th October 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Kolai'

A still from 'Kolai'

By Bhuvanesh Chandar
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Vijay Antony’s next film is with director Balaji Kumar (Of Vidiyum Munn-fame) titled Kolai. Director Balaji Kumar has now revealed that the film, a psychological murder-mystery, is inspired by a real incident that happened in New York in 1923.

However, Balaji said that the film isn’t a periodic subject and is set in a fictional town called Madras. “I have taken some liberty to change the geography of Madras. It will give a feel of the Madras we know, but it is more of an alternate world,” said the director. On the character that Vijay Antony portrays in the film, Balaji said, “Vijay plays a sleuth in the film. The circumstances under which he comes in and his emotional arc make the story very interesting.”

The cast of Kolai includes Ritika Singh, Murli Sharma, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Arjun Chidambaram, and Siddhartha Shankar among others. The film is expected to complete post-production by the end of the year, aiming for an early 2022 release. Kolai is produced by Infiniti Film Ventures and Lotus Pictures.

