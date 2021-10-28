STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajinikanth in hospital for health check-up

'It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up,' the actor's publicist Riaz K Ahmed said.

Published: 28th October 2021 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Rajnikanth at the trailer release event of 'Darbar' in Mumbai.

Actor Rajinikanth. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth is undergoing routine medical examination at a hospital here, sources close to the top star said on Thursday.

The 70-year old actor was in Delhi days ago to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and he had also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

The 70-year old actor was in Delhi days ago to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and he had also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

