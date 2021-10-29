STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajinikanth undergoes procedure to restore blood supply to brain

Actor Rajinikanth. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday underwent a procedure to restore blood supply to brain and he is recovering well, a hospital here that is treating him said.

The top Tamil star was admitted on October 28, "following an episode of giddiness," the hospital said.

Rajinikanth was "thoroughly evaluated by an expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery Revascularization (CAR)," a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital said.

"The procedure was performed successfully today and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after few days," the bulletin issued by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of the hospital said.

Dr J Amalorpavanathan, a noted senior vascular surgeon who has served in several government medical institutions for decades told PTI that the CAR is "a procedure to restore blood supply to the brain."

On Thursday, sources close to the actor had said that he was in a city hospital for a "routine health check-up."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wished the Superstar a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon.," the Chief Minister said, conveying his wishes to the actor for an early recovery.

Rajinikanth's next flick, "Annaatthe" (Elder brother), an action movie and directed by Siva, is all set for theatrical release on Deepavali (November 4).

The actor had tweeted that he watched the movie along with his grandson.

The 70-year old actor received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award on October 25 and he had also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.R

Comments

