Rajinikanth discharged from hospital

Rajinikanth was admitted to the city-based Kauvery Hospital on October 28, following an episode of giddiness and underwent "Carotid Artery Revascularization" (CAR) on Friday.

Published: 31st October 2021 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Rajnikanth at the trailer release event of 'Darbar' in Mumbai.

Actor Rajinikanth. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth, who recently underwent a surgery to restore blood supply to the brain, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday night, October 31, 2021, sources close to the actor said.

The 70-year-old top actor was admitted to the city-based Kauvery Hospital on October 28, following an episode of giddiness and underwent "Carotid Artery Revascularization" (CAR) on Friday.

Sources close to the actor confirmed he was discharged on Sunday evening.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had visited the actor at the hospital and enquired about his health.

Rajinikanth's upcoming flick, 'Annathae' (Elder brother) is slated for a Deepavali release.

