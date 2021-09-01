Jiivi gets a sequel

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Vetri-Karunakaran starrer Jiivi is getting a sequel. The second instalment to the 2019 crime drama is

being produced by Suresh Kamatchi’s V House Productions. VJ Gopinath who helmed the original will be directing the sequel too.

While Babu Tamizh had penned the screenplay of the first part, Gopinath himself has written the script of this film. “Jiivi 2 starts right from the point where the first part ends and the sequel will retain all the key elements,” shares Gopinath. The makers have retained all the lead actors including Rohini and Karunakaran for the sequel.

About penning the film Gopinath says,”I was supposed to work on a film starring Vishnu Vishal, but the pandemic and lockdown altered the shoot schedule. It was Vishnu who suggested that I make my second film before we join hands.

Babu was busy with his directorial Ikk and his next projects. So I went ahead and wrote the sequel.” The shooting of Jiivi 2 is set to begin in October and the film will have music and editing by KS Sundaramurthy and Praveen KL, respectively.