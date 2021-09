Sivakarthikeyan adopts lion, elephant from Chennai zoo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Sivakarthikeyan has adopted Vishnu, a male lion, and Prakrithi (picture), a female elephant, for six months as part of Arignar Anna Zoological Park's 'animal adoption' programme.

According to a release, the actor had earlier adopted Anu, a white tiger, from 2018-2020. Persons who adopt animals under this programme, can donate money for food and other expenses of the animal.