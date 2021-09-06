Aishwarya Rajesh, Arjun team up for an investigative thriller

Ram Venkat Srikar By

Express News Service

Aishwarya Rajesh and Arjun are set to join forces up for an upcoming film directed by debutant filmmaker Dinesh Lakshmanan. The female-centric film is billed as an investigative thriller and has Aishwarya playing the role of a teacher in a school for autistic children, while Arjun will be seen donning the role of an investigative officer.

Speaking of the casting choice, filmmaker Dinesh says, “Although Arjun sir has played many variations of tough cops in his career, this will be a different and subtler character. Aishwarya ma’am has an equally important and strong role.

However, they don’t play a couple in the film.” Talking about the filming schedule, Dinesh shares, “We will be going on floors on the 11th of this month and plan to wrap the production within the next three months.” The yet-to-be-titled film, which has music by Bharath Aaseevagan and cinematography by Saravanan Abhimanyu, is currently aiming for a March 2022 release.

On the other hand, Aishwarya has numerous Tamil projects in her slate of releases, including Driver Jamuna, Mohandas, the remake of The Great Indian Kitchen, and an untitled film with Prabhudheva.