Suriya to produce Karthi's upcoming film 'Viruman'

'Viruman' also stars actors Prakash Raj, Soori and Raj Kiran.

Published: 06th September 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

'Viruman' poster.

'Viruman' poster. (Photo | Twiter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: South star Suriya Sivakumar has announced that he will be producing actor Karthi's upcoming feature film "Viruman".

To to be helmed by director Muthaiya, "Viruman" is billed as a "family entertainer".

It will also mark the acting debut of Aditi Shankar, daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Shankar.

Suriya shared the details of the upcoming project in a Twitter post on Sunday evening.

"Excited to present our next with my @Karthi_Offl a beautiful family entertainer directed by @dir_muthaiya #Viruman. In cinemas 2022!" he tweeted.

Muthaiya, who previously directed Karthi in the 2015 hit "Komban", said he was thrilled to reunite with the 44-year-old actor for the film.

Aditi tweeted that "Viruman" was the perfect launch for her.

"So excited to have signed for this project. I couldn't have asked for a better team to debut with. Blessed with the best," she wrote.

The movie also stars actors Prakash Raj, Soori and Raj Kiran.

Music composer is Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Suriya will be producing "Viruman" under his banner 2D Entertainment.

