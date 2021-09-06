Suriya to produce Karthi's upcoming film 'Viruman'

MUMBAI: South star Suriya Sivakumar has announced that he will be producing actor Karthi's upcoming feature film "Viruman".
To to be helmed by director Muthaiya, "Viruman" is billed as a "family entertainer".
It will also mark the acting debut of Aditi Shankar, daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Shankar.
Suriya shared the details of the upcoming project in a Twitter post on Sunday evening.
Excited to present our next with my @Karthi_Offl a beautiful family entertainer directed by @dir_muthaiya #Viruman #விருமன்@thisisysr @prakashraaj #Rajkiran @AditiShankarofl @sooriofficial @rajsekarpandian @selvakumarskdop @ActionAnlarasu @jacki_art @U1Records In cinemas 2022! pic.twitter.com/usjkRMNFO9— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) September 5, 2021
"Excited to present our next with my @Karthi_Offl a beautiful family entertainer directed by @dir_muthaiya #Viruman. In cinemas 2022!" he tweeted.
Muthaiya, who previously directed Karthi in the 2015 hit "Komban", said he was thrilled to reunite with the 44-year-old actor for the film.
Aditi tweeted that "Viruman" was the perfect launch for her.
"So excited to have signed for this project. I couldn't have asked for a better team to debut with. Blessed with the best," she wrote.
Thankyou so much @Suriya_offl sir and #jyothika ma’am for this opportunity. Will make you proud and give my hard work! @Karthi_Offl @dir_muthaiya @rajsekarpandian @thisisysr #Viruman https://t.co/FmkoGWRKM7— Aditi Shankar (@AditiShankarofl) September 5, 2021
The movie also stars actors Prakash Raj, Soori and Raj Kiran.
Music composer is Yuvan Shankar Raja.
Suriya will be producing "Viruman" under his banner 2D Entertainment.