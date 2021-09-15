It is a wrap for Aari’s Bagavan

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

The shoot of Aari Arjunan’s Bagavan has been wrapped. The film, directed by debutant Kalingan, is a mythological thriller and is said to be the costliest film in the actor’s career. Director Kalingan who remains tight-lipped about the main plot of the film, shares that Bagavan will be a neverbefore- seen attempt in the language. “I am confident that no other Tamil film has touched the topic that our film deals with. It will be a very new experience for the audience.”

He adds that the film is heavy on VFX and the team is currently working on it in full swing. “More than 25 per cent of Bagavan has VFX portions and it will take us some time to complete the entire process. Apart from that, we have finished the main shoot of the film.” Bagavan, produced by CV Manju Natha’s Ammanya Movies, has cinematography by Murugan Saravanan and music by Praveen Bala.

Starring Poojitha Ponnada as the female lead, the film is aiming for a theatrical release. Bagavan is said to be getting a direct Tamil release, with no other dubbed versions. Apart from this film, Aari also has Aleka, co-starring Aishwarya Dutta, in the pipeline.