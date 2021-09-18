STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Sarath Kumar’s new film goes on floors

Sarath Kumar’s latest project, Samaran, was launched on Thursday.

Published: 18th September 2021 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil star Sarath Kumar.

Tamil star Sarath Kumar. (File photo | EPS)

By Vignesh Madhu
Express News Service

Sarath Kumar’s latest project, Samaran, was launched on Thursday. Directed by debutant Thirumalai Baluchamy, the film is set in two timelines — ‘90s and the present — and stars Suhasini opposite Sarath Kumar. “The film is set in Ramanathapuram and showcases the lifestyle of that milieu. Water scarcity is a core issue that is discussed in the film, and I did a lot of research for it,” says Thirumalai, adding, “Samaran deals with a less-discussed subject, and it is the producer’s support that gave me the confidence to go forward with it.”

Thirumalai reveals that Samaran is inspired by incidents from his life, and the Vaanam Kottattum actor’s presence added credibility to the role. “Sarath sir was well aware of the issues that are discussed in the film, thanks to his political career,” says the director.

Also starring Ashwathi, Samaran features Nandaa, Singampuli and Siddique in pivotal roles. While Vedshankar Sugavanam, known for his work in Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, is composing the music, Thorati-fame Kumar Sridhar is the cinematographer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sarath Kumar
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp