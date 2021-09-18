Sarath Kumar’s new film goes on floors

Vignesh Madhu By

Express News Service

Sarath Kumar’s latest project, Samaran, was launched on Thursday. Directed by debutant Thirumalai Baluchamy, the film is set in two timelines — ‘90s and the present — and stars Suhasini opposite Sarath Kumar. “The film is set in Ramanathapuram and showcases the lifestyle of that milieu. Water scarcity is a core issue that is discussed in the film, and I did a lot of research for it,” says Thirumalai, adding, “Samaran deals with a less-discussed subject, and it is the producer’s support that gave me the confidence to go forward with it.”

Thirumalai reveals that Samaran is inspired by incidents from his life, and the Vaanam Kottattum actor’s presence added credibility to the role. “Sarath sir was well aware of the issues that are discussed in the film, thanks to his political career,” says the director.

Also starring Ashwathi, Samaran features Nandaa, Singampuli and Siddique in pivotal roles. While Vedshankar Sugavanam, known for his work in Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, is composing the music, Thorati-fame Kumar Sridhar is the cinematographer.