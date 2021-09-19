STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan announces wrap-up for Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Based on the Tamil literary novel of the same name, 'Ponniyin Selvan' is directed by Mani Ratnam.

Published: 19th September 2021 11:25 AM

A poster of director Mani Ratnam's upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan.

A poster of director Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

By ANI

MUMBAI: The first part of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer 'Ponniyin Selvan' is all set to release in "Summer 2022".

On Sunday, September 19, 2021, Aishwarya took to Instagram and uploaded the film's poster, revealing that the cast and crew have complete the shoot of the upcoming project.

"Filming complete. PS-1. Summer 2022," the poster read.

For the unversed, based on the Tamil literary novel of the same name, 'Ponniyin Selvan' is directed by Mani Ratnam.

Mani Ratnam and Aishwarya share a special relationship with each other. Aishwarya started her film career with Mani Ratnam's 'Iruvar' only. Later, they worked together in films like 'Guru' and 'Raavan'. Their new project 'Ponniyin Selvan' also stars Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, and Prakash Raj among others. 

