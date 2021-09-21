STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Man with a golden heart': Pacer Sreesanth heaps praises on actor Vijay Sethupathi

Sreesanth also posted a few pictures of him with Vijay.

Published: 21st September 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Fast bowler and actor S Sreesanth with actor Vijay Sethupathi. (Photo | Instagram/@@sreesanthnair36)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Fast bowler and actor S Sreesanth feels honoured for having gotten a chance to learn from Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi.

On Tuesday, Sreesanth took to his Instagram and penned a heartwarming post for Vijay. In the note, he described Vijay as "the man with a golden heart."

"@actorvijaysethupathi thanks a lot anna ..it's great honour knowing you and learning every moment with you..lots of love and respect to you... 'the man with a golden heart' "#grateful #love #humbled #movies #tamil #tamilnadu #life #shooting #family #smile," he wrote.

Sreesanth also posted a few pictures of him with Vijay.

After seeing the post, fans wondered whether the two will be seen acting together in some project.

"Are you two collaborating?" a social media user asked.

"You both are outstanding," a fan commented.

Sreesanth, earlier this year in January, had marked his return to cricket after seven years. He was banned by the Board of Contol for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2013 for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His lifetime ban was later reduced to seven years.

