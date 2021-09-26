STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil shoot for second schedule of 'Vikram'

"Vikram," directed by "Master" director Lokesh Kanagaraj is being produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International and is expected to release sometime in 2022.

First look of Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' (Photo | Kamal Haasan, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil have begun filming for the second schedule of their upcoming Tamil actioner "Vikram".

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who helmed the 2021 blockbuster "Master", took to Twitter late Saturday evening and posted a picture of Sethupathi and Faasil from the sets.

The crew is reportedly filming in Puducherry.

"Absolute Bliss. #VikramSecondSchedule," the director captioned the picture.

Billed as an high-octane action drama, "Vikram" also stars "Ulaganayagan" Kamal Haasan.

This is the first time the trio would be featuring in a movie.

The film, which went on floors in July and had the first schedule of nearly three weeks, is produced by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International.

"Vikram" is expected to be released sometime in 2022.

