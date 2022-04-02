STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Ilaiyaraaja wins Best Original Score at Amsterdam International Film Festival

Ilaiyaraaja has won the award for his compositions in director Ajithvasan Uggina's Indo-English film 'A Beautiful Breakup'.

Published: 02nd April 2022 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja. | Express File Photo

By IANS

CHENNAI: One of India's greatest music directors Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja has won the award for Best Original Score at the Amsterdam International Film Festival.

Ilaiyaraaja has won the award for his compositions in director Ajithvasan Uggina's Indo-English film 'A Beautiful Breakup'.

Producer Sir Marco Robinson shared the news on Twitter. He said, "We win best score for our film 'A beautiful breakup' with composer Ilaiyaraaja at the Amsterdam Film Festival. (The) award for Best Original Score. We are so happy!!! It is incredibly beautiful music."

The film, which has as many as 30 original soundtracks of Ilaiyaraaja in it, has been bankrolled by a UK-based production house called A5 Natures Movies International and features debutants Krish and Matylda in the lead.

'A Beautiful Breakup' is Ilaiyaraaja's 1422nd film and an international project. K.R.Gunahsekar was the cinematographer of the film, which had editing by Srikanth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ilaiyaraaja Amsterdam International Film Festival A Beautiful Breakup
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp