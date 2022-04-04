STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lakshmi Menon, Yogi Babu team up for Malai

Actors Lakshmi Menon and Yogi Babu are joining hands for a new film.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Actors Lakshmi Menon and Yogi Babu are joining hands for a new film. Directed by debutant filmmaker IP Murugesh, a former assistant to directors Susienthiran and Seenu Ramasamy, the film is titled Malai. 

Speaking about Malai, Murugesh says, “It’s a film about a young doctor who is accustomed to the city lifestyle but has to visit a village. What happens when she meets a fake village doctor and both end up having conflicts over various issues form the rest of the story. Malai is a social drama that deals with human emotions and how people have preconceived notions about certain topics they aren’t aware of.”

Kaali Venkat will be playing an important role in Malai which also stars Singam Puli and Ramachandran of Aramm fame. The film has been shot predominantly in and around Theni and the makers are planning on completing the final schedule soon. Produced by R Ganesh Moorthy Soundarya of Lemon Leaf Creation P LTD, Malai will have music by D Imman and cinematography by Theni Eswar.

