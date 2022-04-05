STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Actor Anandhi shares shooting experience of her latest film 'Nadhi'

The filming of Anandhi’s latest film Nadhi took the actor to Madurai.

Published: 05th April 2022 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Anandhi

Anandhi

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

The filming of Anandhi’s latest film Nadhi took the actor to Madurai. After the day’s shoot she would often visit restaurants to relish the local cuisine along with her co-stars. “It was Christmas and New Year season, and the city was abuzz. From jigarthanda to idlis and delicious meat dishes, we enjoyed them all every evening,” says Anandhi. The love fans showered on her during her stay came as a pleasant surprise. “Even when I stepped out of my hotel at 5 am, fans would be waiting to speak to me. Moreover, hundreds of them along with their families would gather outside my vanity van every day during the shoot. When we moved to another place to shoot, they followed us there too. I realised how much they loved films. It was wonderful to see their immense outpour of affection.” 

During the summer schedule in Madurai, she had to film a song on busy roads with co-star Sam Jones. “It was burning hot and naturally, we were eager to complete our scenes as fast as possible. However, as we were shooting, people passing by in their vehicles would suddenly recognised us and stop to greet us. At times, people who would crowd the frame or stare at the camera unintendedly. All of these accidents resulted in several retakes.”

Trekking up a hill with the unit for another scene gave her the opportunity to behold breathtaking views of the verdant hills. “We carried the props and equipment uphill after a brief jeep ride. There was no mobile network either. Exploring the remote scenic location between shots was a lovely experience.” 

A rather risky experience came her way while shooting for a dance sequence. “When director Thamarai Selvan hesitantly told me I had to dance on top of a moving bus, I was highly excited. Although my mother was apprehensive when she heard about it, I was eager. Not many people know that I’m adventurous and love doing risky shots. I did a brief rehearsal of my steps before going for the take.” As the bus started moving, she took her first steps equipped with safety gear. Anandhi immediately realised how tough maintaining balance was.

“A camera was perched on another vehicle nearby and there was also a helicam capturing every move. As the bus moved up and down the hilly slopes, it took a lot of effort to dance while holding my balance. I took tiny steps and made small movements to avoid falling. However, when the bus braked or picked up speed, I would end up losing my balance and we had to do re-takes. Despite these unforeseen challenges, I enjoyed the experience and it remains one of the most memorable days of the shoot.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anandhi Nadhi Madurai
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp