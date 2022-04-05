First look of Arya’s 'Captain' out

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that Arya and director Shakti Soundar Rajan, who earlier teamed up for Teddy, are reuniting for a film titled Captain. The film’s first look was released earlier today. It features Arya with a gun in his hand and a creature lurking behind him.

Speaking about the film, Shakthi says, “Unlike Teddy, Captain is an intense, high octane action film. For now, let’s just call that figure behind Arya in the poster as a ‘creature’. The trailer will shed more light on what it is. The sketching for the creature started a year and a half ago and the VFX work has been happening for a year now. The shooting has been completed and the post-production work is going on. We are planning on releasing it in the second half of this year.”

When asked about Arya’s performance in the film, the director says, “He has done some extreme stuff for this film. The sort of action we have done in this film is something we haven’t seen in Tamil cinema and I don’t think I can commit any other Indian actor to do the stunts Arya has done for this film. For one sequence, he had to do rope shots that involved him hanging from a height of 120 feet in the air. It was a risky sequence as he didn’t have fallback support if things go wrong and we had to shoot that sequence for a period of three days.”

Captain is produced by Think Studios in association with Arya’s The Show People. Apart from Arya, the rest of the cast includes Simran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Harish Uthaman, Kavya Shetty, Gokul Anand, Suresh Menon, Bharath Raj and Ambuli Gokul. With cinematography by S Yuva, Shakti’s frequent collaborator D Imman is composing music for Captain.