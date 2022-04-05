STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

First look of Arya’s 'Captain' out

We had previously reported that Arya and director Shakti Soundar Rajan, who earlier teamed up for Teddy, are reuniting for a film titled Captain.

Published: 05th April 2022 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Arya. (Photo | PTI)

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that Arya and director Shakti Soundar Rajan, who earlier teamed up for Teddy, are reuniting for a film titled Captain. The film’s first look was released earlier today. It features Arya with a gun in his hand and a creature lurking behind him. 

Speaking about the film, Shakthi says, “Unlike Teddy, Captain is an intense, high octane action film. For now, let’s just call that figure behind Arya in the poster as a ‘creature’. The trailer will shed more light on what it is. The sketching for the creature started a year and a half ago and the VFX work has been happening for a year now. The shooting has been completed and the post-production work is going on. We are planning on releasing it in the second half of this year.”

When asked about Arya’s performance in the film, the director says, “He has done some extreme stuff for this film. The sort of action we have done in this film is something we haven’t seen in Tamil cinema and I don’t think I can commit any other Indian actor to do the stunts Arya has done for this film. For one sequence, he had to do rope shots that involved him hanging from a height of 120 feet in the air. It was a risky sequence as he didn’t have fallback support if things go wrong and we had to shoot that sequence for a period of three days.”

Captain is produced by Think Studios in association with Arya’s The Show People. Apart from Arya, the rest of the cast includes Simran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Harish Uthaman, Kavya Shetty, Gokul Anand, Suresh Menon, Bharath Raj and Ambuli Gokul. With cinematography by S Yuva, Shakti’s frequent collaborator D Imman is composing music for Captain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arya Shakti Soundar Rajan Captain
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp